Facebook to de-emphasize politics in News Feed - report

Aug. 31, 2021

  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to announce it's looking to turn down the political heat in its core News Feed feature, Axios reports.
  • That's in response to negative user feedback, according to the report.
  • Changes the company plans will de-emphasize political posts and current events by altering the engagement signals on which the algorithm relies. In particular, Facebook will expand tests that put less emphasis on whether a user will share or comment on a post, and put higher emphasis on other feedback like survey responses, according to Axios.
  • Feedback is indicating that users like the changes.
  • The new approach will roll out gradually (so as not to surprise political/news publishers) and will see early tests in countries including Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain and Ireland.
