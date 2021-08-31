Standard Industries hires Lyondell's Patel as new Grace CEO
Aug. 31, 2021 11:54 AM ETW. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Standard Industries says Bhavesh Patel will join the company as the new CEO of W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA), effective January 2022.
- Patel is coming over from LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), where he recently announced his planned retirement from the company after serving as CEO since 2015.
- Patel will succeed Hudson La Force, who will continue as Grace's CEO until the end of this year after running the company since 2018.
- Grace agreed to be bought earlier this year by Standard Industries in an all-cash deal valued at ~$7B.