Borr Drilling climbs ~12% after Q2 earnings, positive EBITDA and narrowing losses
Aug. 31, 2021 11:55 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Hamilton, Bermuda-based, Borr Drilling (BORR +12.1%) after reports Q2 total operating revenues of $54.8M (-34.8% Y/Y).
- Dayrate revenue of $49.4M vs. $71.7M compared to year ago quarter.
- The "Drilling" joint ventures' net income was $6.2M and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $12.6M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7M, an increase of $14.4M compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Net loss of $59.9M or -$0.22 per basic and diluted share vs. net loss of $109.6M or -$0.83 in a year ago quarter.
- As of the date of this report, the Company owns 23 modern jack-up rigs, of which 13 rigs are currently active, and one rig is contracted for future work: three in West Africa, two in the North-Sea, four in South East Asia and five in Mexico. Five rigs are under construction at Keppel FELS, scheduled for delivery during 2023, after which the fleet will consist of 28 modern rigs all built after 2010.
- The technical utilization for the fleet was 99.4% in second quarter of 2021. The economic utilization was 83.1% for the second quarter of 2021, negatively impacted mainly by idle time for three rigs waiting between wells in Mexico.
- In 2021 to the date of this report, the Company has been awarded 28 new contracts, extensions, exercised options and LOA/LOIs, representing 6,398 days of potential backlog and $542 million in revenues, excluding unexercised optional periods.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents of $32.4M.
- Outlook: Currently 13 rigs operating – expected to reach 17 year-end 2021. With current market outlook and tendering success anticipates 23 active rigs by end 2022 and based on current tendering outlook – targeting 100% utilization of the delivered fleet by year end 2022.
- Fleet Status Report of Aug 2021.
- Dig in more: Earnings Presentation
