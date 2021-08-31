Hot Stocks: CHS, DBI drop despite earnings beats; DAO climbs; ELYS gets DC betting license; SPOK receive takeover bid

Aug. 31, 2021

  • Earnings news prompted a couple of sell-offs in Tuesday's midday trading. Retailers Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) had similar stories, with both falling despite better-than-expected earnings.
  • For both stocks, investors looked past the post-pandemic boom to focus on weak comparisons to 2019 levels.
  • However, such financial figures didn't drag on every company issuing a quarterly update. For instance, Youdao (NYSE:DAO) posted a double-digit percentage gain in intraday action following its earnings report.
  • Looking at some other notable gainers, Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) increased its value by nearly a quarter by obtaining a key license in the nation's capital. Meanwhile, Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) recorded a notable advance on news of a takeover bid.

Decliners

  • Chico's FAS (CHS) announced a better-than-expected profit for its latest quarter, reversing a loss posted in the same period last year. The woman's clothing retailer also topped expectations with its revenue, which grew 54% from last year to hit $472M.
  • But despite such a strong performance on its headline numbers, CHS dropped in midday action, with shares falling nearly 16%. Traders appear to be focusing on the firm's comparable-store sales, which fell 1.6% compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
  • Investors in Designer Brands (DBI) had a similar tale to tell. The shoe retailer reported Street-beating figures for its top and bottom lines, but the stock nonetheless suffered an 8% intraday decline.
  • Shares fell after DBI's CEO said the company expects "an adjusted operating income in the second half of fiscal 2021 that will be in-line or slightly better than fiscal 2019 levels." The lack of significant progress from 2019 appears to have contributed to the sell-off.

Gainers

