Amazon reportedly planning Clubhouse-style live audio feature
Aug. 31, 2021 12:23 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)SPOTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly investing in a live audio feature similar to Clubhouse that will include podcast networks, musicians and celebrities holding live conversations, shows and events.
- Axios sources say the effort is being led by the Amazon Music team, which will make the features available to its subscribers, and the live programming will eventually be added to Amazon's live video service Twitch.
- Amazon Music rival Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) recently launched its own live audio platform.
- Podcasting is another increasingly competitive landscape dominated by Spotify and Apple, but Amazon acquired podcast subscription company Wondery for a reported $300 million.