Amazon reportedly planning Clubhouse-style live audio feature

Aug. 31, 2021

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas
4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly investing in a live audio feature similar to Clubhouse that will include podcast networks, musicians and celebrities holding live conversations, shows and events.
  • Axios sources say the effort is being led by the Amazon Music team, which will make the features available to its subscribers, and the live programming will eventually be added to Amazon's live video service Twitch.
  • Amazon Music rival Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) recently launched its own live audio platform.
  • Podcasting is another increasingly competitive landscape dominated by Spotify and Apple, but Amazon acquired podcast subscription company Wondery for a reported $300 million.
