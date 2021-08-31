Brown-Forman Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2021 1:24 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)By: SA News Team
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.85M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BF.B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.