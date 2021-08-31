Vera Bradley Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2021 1:25 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: SA News Team
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.61M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.