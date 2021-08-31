Sportsmans Warehouse Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2021 1:27 PM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: SA News Team
- Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.38M (-8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPWH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.