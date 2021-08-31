Greif Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2021 1:28 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)By: SA News Team
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+81.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.