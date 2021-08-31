U.S. railroad regulator denies Canadian National Railway's bid for Kansas City Southern
Aug. 31, 2021
- The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has denied Canadian National Railway's (NYSE:CNI) bid to use a voting trust to purchase Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).
- The decision came in a unanimous decision in a STB filing.
- Canadian National jumped 8.7%, while Kansas City Southern fell 2.1% and Canadian Pacific, which also had bid for KSU, fell 3.1%.
- "The Board has determined that the proposed voting trust is not consistent with the public interest standard under the Board’s merger regulations.," the STB said in a statement.
- The railroad regulator's decision comes in contrast to its move in May to allow the voting trust for Canadian Pacific's (NYSE:CP) original deal to purchase Kansas City Southern (KSU)
- Earlier this month, Kansas City Southern (KSU) rejected a raised offer from Canadian Pacific (CP) and said it was sticking with the Canadian National (CNI) deal. KSU delayed a shareholder vote on the Canadian National purchase until after the U.S. railroad regulator made a decision on the voting trust, which was expected by today.
- The consensus view was that the Surface Transportation Board would reject the voting trust, UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz said in a report earlier this month, which was similar to a survey conducted by Seeking Alpha.
- The UBS analyst predicted that Kansas City Southern (KSU) shares were likely to see a "modes move down" if the regulator rejected the voting trust, while he expected Canadian National (CNI) shares to move up due to short covering and Canadian Pacific (CP) shares to fall.