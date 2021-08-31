Ree Automotive falls after PIPE unlock period expires
Aug. 31, 2021 1:44 PM ET By: SA News Team
- Ree Automotive (REE -33.5%) falls after its unlock period expired today and PIPE investors sell their holdings.
- SPACs generally hold an additional funding round between the time a merger with a company is announced and when it takes place. PIPE stands for private investors in private equity and are the hedge funds and other investors SPACs commonly use to raise the additional capital needed in addition to funds from the SPAC's IPO to purchase the acquisition target.
- PIPE investors generally purchase shares for $10 and are required to hold them until a lockup period expires.
- The EV company is still pre-revenue and needs to prove that it can turn its large pipeline of orders into actual sales.
- Lucid Group's (LCID -1.8%) PIPE lockup period expires tomorrow after investors bought in at a price of $15/share.