Nomadic Value exits Fastenal at highs, blaming valuation and the risk of slowing sales

Aug. 31, 2021

  • Joshua Collinsworth, portfolio manager at Nomadic Value Investment Partners, revealed in a letter to investors that the fund has exited its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), attributing the move to high valuations and the potential for "anemic" sales going forward.
  • Collinsworth characterized the industrial distributor as "an amazing company" but pointed out that FAST has reached a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34x -- its highest mark since 2012.
  • Meanwhile, the Nomadic portfolio manager argued that the firm will see lower revenues from COVID safety products and will need to wait for a return of strong sales from the heavy construction and resource industries.
  • To hold FAST now, Collinsworth contended "an investor must have an optimistic view towards 5+ years of strong real GDP growth as well as sustained inflation."
  • "The time to buy FAST (the stock) will be when we are in the depths of an industrial recession," he said in a fund letter released in the past week.
  • FAST posted a fractional decline in Tuesday's midday action, trading at $55.83.
  • The stock started a steady advance in March that has continued lately. Shares set a 52-week high of $56.39 earlier this week.

