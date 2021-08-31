Pixelworks led gainers, IPG top decliner among semiconductor stocks in August
Aug. 31, 2021 1:53 PM ETPXLW, IPGP, MX, SKYTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Video chipmaker Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares more than doubled in the past month with higher than average trading volume and a $3.1 million equity investment from Canaan among the catalysts. The company also reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates with revenue up 51% year-over-year to $14.05 million and the $0.05 adjusted loss per share coming in two cents better than expected.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) reported second-quarter results that missed analyst estimates but earnings was more than offset when Morgan Stanley picked up 4,670 shares of the company at a value of $130,000. The silicon foundry is nearing the end of the month trading up nearly 81%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares crashed in early August after second-quarter misses and a downside forecast. A downgrade from Buy to Neutral at Citi followed, citing slowing demand in China. The company is ending the month down 21%.
- Magnachip (NYSE:MX) fell 14% for the month after the company's sale to Wise Road hit a major roadblock. Yesterday, Magnachip announced that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has flagged national security risks in the deal, which will now be referred to President Biden for his decision.