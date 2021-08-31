Vanguard Total World Stock ETF hits an all-time high as global markets rally

Aug. 31, 2021 3:29 PM ETVanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Rising Graph with World Map
ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT), which is one of the market's broadest equity ETFs, is trading at record highs in Tuesday's session.
  • VT was trading at last check at $106.57, and touched $106.78 earlier on Tuesday -- an all-time intraday high.
  • From a YTD viewpoint, VT is +15.10%. Over one year, the fund is +26.90% and it's +74.89% over the past five years.
  • VT provides investors exposure to 9,084 holdings across global equity markets, including the United States, foreign developed economies and emerging markets. VT tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index, a global market equity index.
  • VT can measure stocks' worldwide pulse, as the fund holds a diverse representation of the global equities market. Even though VT favors larger-cap names, it can still be used as a stocks benchmark and litmus test for worldwide markets' broad health.
  • VT has $32.5B assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.08%. From a fund-flow standpoint, VT has garnered $4.7B in capital flows YTD, according to etfdb.com.
  • Juan de la Hoz, a Seeking Alpha contributor, recently explained how VT can provide an easy way to gain exposure to all relevant equity markets and companies across the globe.
