  • After generating its highest quarterly net earnings in FQ1, Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $396.74M (+8.1% Y/Y).
  • Conn's shares surged 27.32% on June 03 after it reported its Q1 results. Strong first quarter sales were driven by a 70% increase in retail sales financed through cash, credit card, and third-party offerings.
  • In its last earnings call, the specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses had indicated encouraging early indications for its second quarter. For the month of May, same-store sales were up ~10%, driven by robust Conn’s in-house credit and third-party lease-to-own sales. Conn’s expects fiscal 2022 to be a strong year for the company, with annual same-store sales estimated to be up high single-digits.
  • However, the management had also noted then that SG&A expenses may rise in the quarters ahead due to increased investments in growth initiatives and new stores, partly offset by tighter cost controls.
  • The company has been focused on four strategic growth initiatives that consist of: leveraging its in-house and third-party credit offerings; digitally transforming business to better serve customers; expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint; and strengthening retail capabilities.
  • Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
