Pintec Technology to carve out 85% stake in FT Synergy amid plans to focus on SME
Aug. 31, 2021 2:16 PM ETPintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Beijing-based Pintec Technology (PT +0.2%) will expand its technical services to focus on better empowering the small and medium enterprise ecosystem, by using its technology in big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based infrastructure.
- Specifically, the Company plans to utilize its "SaaS + Fintech" model as a total solution in order to accelerate the digitization of SMEs, encompassing technology-based credit services and solutions to the manufacturing process and operations of the SMEs.
- The company said that the move requires a strategic review of its existing operations and due to which it will restructure certain non-core technical services, which require long-term investment but may generate negative earnings currently and in the foreseeable future, by transferring out 85% of its equity interest in FT Synergy Pte. ("FT") at nil consideration (the "Deconsolidation").
- Following the deconsolidation, the financial results of FT will not be included in the company's financial statements, therefore eliminating its negative financial impacts.
- Moving forward, the company will be focused on offering of comprehensive technology-based credit services and solutions to SMEs.
- "In addition, we are confident that the deconsolidation of our loss-making non-core operation can effectively streamline our overall operations and improve our financial performance. These decisions and efforts fully reflect the execution of our strategic initiatives in optimizing our portfolio offerings, servicing and internalization," said Pintec CEO Victor Li.