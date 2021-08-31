Campbell Soup Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2021 2:50 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (-14.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect segment sales of $835.6M in Meals & Beverages and $981.9M in Snacks.
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.