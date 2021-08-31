Textron upped at Cowen on business jet demand view
Aug. 31, 2021 2:57 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Textron (TXT +0.9%) maintains modest gains after a strong open following an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform and a Street-high $95 price target, up from $75, at Cowen, which cites a healthy yet under-appreciated momentum for business jets.
- Cowen's Cal von Rumohr sees bizjet momentum and longer term potential from "extended bizjet vigor... FLRRA production potential... and an underappreciated eVTOL play" - referring to electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles - which gives Textron's valuation "reset potential."
- "The Delta variant bolsters the initial COVID demand push to bizjets for safety and convenience... [which] could extend the demand upswing with better profitability than in the last decade," von Rumohr writes.
- Textron's "earnings projections appear to be overly conservative because management sees no need to stretch when results are so good," Edward Ambrose writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.