Textron upped at Cowen on business jet demand view

Aug. 31, 2021 2:57 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Cessna 680 business aircraft on the blue sky background
Nimdamer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Textron (TXT +0.9%) maintains modest gains after a strong open following an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform and a Street-high $95 price target, up from $75, at Cowen, which cites a healthy yet under-appreciated momentum for business jets.
  • Cowen's Cal von Rumohr sees bizjet momentum and longer term potential from "extended bizjet vigor... FLRRA production potential... and an underappreciated eVTOL play" - referring to electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles - which gives Textron's valuation "reset potential."
  • "The Delta variant bolsters the initial COVID demand push to bizjets for safety and convenience... [which] could extend the demand upswing with better profitability than in the last decade," von Rumohr writes.
  • Textron's "earnings projections appear to be overly conservative because management sees no need to stretch when results are so good," Edward Ambrose writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.