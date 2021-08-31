AirBoss acquires Ace Elastomer for $42.5M
Aug. 31, 2021 3:12 PM ETAirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF +2.9%) completed the previously-announced acquisition of Ace Elastomer Inc. for $42.5M in cash.
- Ace — a custom rubber compounder with facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois — will become part of AirBoss Rubber Solutions (ARS) segment.
- The company said the acquisition propels ARS into a market leading position in color and specialty compounding while providing immediate access to a customer-base in the U.S. South and Mid-West.
- "Adding ACE to AirBoss Rubber Solutions will allow us to immediately broaden our breadth and penetration into the specialty compounding market that we have been targeting for several years,” said Chris Bitsakakis, president and COO, AirBoss.
- Ace’s Founder Russell Foster and his management team will remain with Ace in their current roles.