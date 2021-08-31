Shell says Norco complex damaged during hurricane
Aug. 31, 2021
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.2%) says its 230K bbl/day Norco refinery and chemical plant complex in Louisiana sustained damage to some buildings during Hurricane Ida, but it has offered nothing more specific.
- The company says it is still assessing damage and awaiting restoration of external electrical power; it has no estimate for completing repairs and returning to normal operations.
- Shell also says it resumed production on its Turritella floating storage and offloading vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, while its Perdido platform in the Gulf remained on line throughout the storm; all other Shell offshore platforms remain shut.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber recently compared Shell with Exxon Mobil, and while both companies "will be highly profitable with oil trading ~$70/bbl... Shell [is] the more favorable pick right now."