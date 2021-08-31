S&P 500 extends monthly win streak to seven; Nasdaq, Dow Jones also gain in August

  • The stock market closed down for the day, but ends the month with solid gains.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.1% was up for the seventh month in a row, something that's happened just 13 times before. The index was up 2.9% for August.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led the major averages for the month, up 4%, despite rates climbing.
  • A rise in all of the Big Six megacaps helped the index.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.1% lagged in August, but still rose 1.2%.
  • "Although the rally began in late March 2020, a new bull market typically is not declared until the S&P 500 index reaches new highs," Wells Fargo Global Equity Strategist Chris Haverland writes in a note. "Even so, the start date of a new bull market includes the recovery period for the lows. Therefore the latest bull market for the S&P 500 Index is now over 17 months - with eye-popping returns of more than 100%."
  • "On average, bull markets have lasted 62 months with an average price return of 178%," he adds. "While this has been one of the fastest recoveries in history, from a duration perspective, we believe the current bull market is likely still in its infancy."
  • The 10-year Treasury yield finished the month back above the 1.3%, higher but showing no signs of a taper tantrum after Jackson Hole.
  • Financials were the best performing S&P sector in August, testing all-time highs.
  • Energy was at the bottom and the only sector in the red for the month.
  • On the day, Energy was also the worst performer. Communication Services was the best gainer, but no sector moved more than 0.5% either way.
  • History suggests that the broader market has more upside. The record for consecutive monthly gains is 11.
