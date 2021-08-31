RISE Education CFO Warren Wang resigns

Aug. 31, 2021 4:23 PM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Education service provider RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) has announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Warren Wang.
  • Alex Wu will serve as the company's acting CFO, effective September 1, 2021. Wu currently serves as an executive vice president and a member of the Asian Pacific private equity team of Bain Capital Private Equity. Since 2017, Wu has been overseeing Rise as a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.
  • Wang is stepping down from role as of August 31, 2021 due to personal reasons. He will remain with the company until September 30, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.