RISE Education CFO Warren Wang resigns
Aug. 31, 2021 4:23 PM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Education service provider RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) has announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Warren Wang.
- Alex Wu will serve as the company's acting CFO, effective September 1, 2021. Wu currently serves as an executive vice president and a member of the Asian Pacific private equity team of Bain Capital Private Equity. Since 2017, Wu has been overseeing Rise as a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.
- Wang is stepping down from role as of August 31, 2021 due to personal reasons. He will remain with the company until September 30, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.