FVCbank acquires ~29% stake in Atlantic Coast Mortgage
Aug. 31, 2021 4:26 PM ETFVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- FVCbank, a unit of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB), acquired a membership interest in Atlantic Coast Mortgage LLC and obtained a 28.7% ownership interest.
- The transaction is effective Aug. 31.
- The Bank provides a warehouse lending facility to Fairfax, Virginia-based Atlantic — which engages in the origination of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans and construction loans — including a construction-to-permanent financing line, and has developed portfolio mortgage products to diversify its current held for investment loan portfolio.
- “This partnership will allow us to provide competitive residential mortgage products to our customers, while increasing our financial opportunities and expanding our revenue mix,” said Chairman and CEO David Pijor.