Capital Product Partners to buy three LNG carriers in $599M deal
Aug. 31, 2021 4:25 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) agrees to acquire three 174K cm liquefied natural gas carriers from CGC Operating for $599.5M in cash and stock, including the assumption of $427M of secured debt.
- Capital says two carriers are under long-term time charters with BP, and the third is under a long-term deal with Cheniere Marketing.
- Contracted revenues for the three vessels under the charters totals $391M, with a 5.6-year average remaining charter duration and $67,630 average dayrate.
- The company expects two of the vessels will be delivered by September 15, with the third coming by the end of November.
