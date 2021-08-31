Capital Product Partners to buy three LNG carriers in $599M deal

  • Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) agrees to acquire three 174K cm liquefied natural gas carriers from CGC Operating for $599.5M in cash and stock, including the assumption of $427M of secured debt.
  • Capital says two carriers are under long-term time charters with BP, and the third is under a long-term deal with Cheniere Marketing.
  • Contracted revenues for the three vessels under the charters totals $391M, with a 5.6-year average remaining charter duration and $67,630 average dayrate.
  • The company expects two of the vessels will be delivered by September 15, with the third coming by the end of November.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Marel writes in a recent bullish analysis that Capital Product Partners "has very low debt and a plain vanilla capital structure that can be enhanced to fuel growth initiatives."
