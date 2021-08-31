Anaplan stock soars 18% after raising full-year outlook as IT spending recovers

Aug. 31, 2021 4:50 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Anaplan headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares gain over 18% in after hours trading following second-quarter beats and a raised full-year revenue forecast as IT spending improves during the economic reopening.
  • The business-planning software company reported total revenue of $144.3 million for the second quarter, up 36% compared to the same period last year and $11 million ahead of consensus estimates. Subscription revenue represented $130.8 million, up 35% on the year.
  • Adjusted loss of $0.09 per share was four cents better than analysts expected.
  • The adjusted operating margin was negative 7.6% versus the negative 9% in last year's quarter.
  • For the third quarter, Anaplan expects revenue of $145.5 million to $146.5 million, adjusted operating margin of negative 10% to 11% and, as a baseline, billings of $179 million to $181 million.
  • The company raises its full-year revenue forecast from between $555 million and $560 million to a range of $571.5 million to $573.5 million. Adjusted operating margin is expected between negative 8% and 9%.
  • Analysts thought Anaplan would guide for third-quarter revenue of $142.39 million and full-year sales of $558.92 million.
  • Recent news: Earlier this month, Anaplan was upgraded at Barclays ahead of the increased IT spending.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.