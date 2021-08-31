Anaplan stock soars 18% after raising full-year outlook as IT spending recovers
Aug. 31, 2021 4:50 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares gain over 18% in after hours trading following second-quarter beats and a raised full-year revenue forecast as IT spending improves during the economic reopening.
- The business-planning software company reported total revenue of $144.3 million for the second quarter, up 36% compared to the same period last year and $11 million ahead of consensus estimates. Subscription revenue represented $130.8 million, up 35% on the year.
- Adjusted loss of $0.09 per share was four cents better than analysts expected.
- The adjusted operating margin was negative 7.6% versus the negative 9% in last year's quarter.
- For the third quarter, Anaplan expects revenue of $145.5 million to $146.5 million, adjusted operating margin of negative 10% to 11% and, as a baseline, billings of $179 million to $181 million.
- The company raises its full-year revenue forecast from between $555 million and $560 million to a range of $571.5 million to $573.5 million. Adjusted operating margin is expected between negative 8% and 9%.
- Analysts thought Anaplan would guide for third-quarter revenue of $142.39 million and full-year sales of $558.92 million.
- Recent news: Earlier this month, Anaplan was upgraded at Barclays ahead of the increased IT spending.