Winnebago completes purchase of Barletta Pontoon Boats for $225M

Big pontoon boat anchored in the river
mybaitshop/iStock via Getty Images

  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) completed its purchase of Barletta Pontoon Boats, the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer for $225M in cash and stock.
  • $15M in 2021 and up to $50M in 2022 and 2023 will also be payable contingent on certain performance milestones being achieved. Analysts viewed the acquisition favorably when it was announced.
  • “This acquisition of Barletta extends Winnebago Industries’ marine platform into one of the fastest-growing boating segments, advances our ongoing evolution into a premier outdoor lifestyle company, and is expected to drive significant financial accretion,” commented Winnebago CEO Michael Happe.
  • Shares +2.94% AH
  • Peer Malibu Boats announced earnings last week and said that it was unable to keep with the high demand for boats.
