Winnebago completes purchase of Barletta Pontoon Boats for $225M
Aug. 31, 2021 5:06 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) completed its purchase of Barletta Pontoon Boats, the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer for $225M in cash and stock.
- $15M in 2021 and up to $50M in 2022 and 2023 will also be payable contingent on certain performance milestones being achieved. Analysts viewed the acquisition favorably when it was announced.
- “This acquisition of Barletta extends Winnebago Industries’ marine platform into one of the fastest-growing boating segments, advances our ongoing evolution into a premier outdoor lifestyle company, and is expected to drive significant financial accretion,” commented Winnebago CEO Michael Happe.
- Shares +2.94% AH
- Peer Malibu Boats announced earnings last week and said that it was unable to keep with the high demand for boats.