Wells Fargo retail favorites weather supply challenges - but see healthy consumers
- A recap on retail and e-commerce from Wells Fargo in the wake of second-quarter earnings highlights what it notes are twin dynamics having an impact on the space this summer: fairly positive results from back-to-school season, against a supply chain problem that has been getting worse.
- The solid start to back-to-school speaks to a healthy consumer, it says (also noting "incrementally restrained" promo levels vs. July). But Vietnam factory closures into September are just the latest wrench in supply chain issues that are driving lost sales and higher cost pressures.
- And after some "whipsaw" moves for the stocks around earnings, Wells Fargo says the setup in the second half is still tricky amid inflationary pressures, the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and retailers trying to digest those potential lost sales from the supply problems.
- Inventory checks are healthy, though, and it notes that year-over-year, August's percentage of "less promotional" checks far exceeded "more promotional" for the ninth month in a row, and that re-accelerated this month.
- The wholesale channel also looks "quite clean," and clearance levels tightened further in August.
- "While companies across our space have been maximizing full-price selling by operating with lean inventory levels, we would be concerned that this incremental pull-back in promos is due to international and domestic supply chain congestion which are making it difficult (and expensive) for retailers to receive their goods on time," the bank says. "Based on our conversations with covered companies, we expect these supply chain constraints are likely to persist through holiday and even into spring 2022."
- Meanwhile, Wells Fargo says tracking Web traffic is now as relevant as (or more than) brick and mortar traffic in gauging a brand or retailer's health and performance, with e-commerce increasingly critical. It tracks data for about 65 different brands, and estimates that in 2020, some 4-5 years of online penetration growth were pulled forward into a single year.
- And while overall growth is healthy on a two-year-stacked basis, there's some downward pressure vs. the growth from 2020 and the first half of this year.
- August trends were -3% (vs. a tough +36% comparison), slightly better than last month's -6%. But on a two-year basis, August is up about 35%.
- Names seeing the most positive trends on that measure: Levi's (NYSE:LEVI) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), both of which are outperforming their subcategory.
- Elsewhere, Wells Fargo's proprietary "buy-side barometer" measures buy-side sentiment for a set of retail/brand stocks, and since it last published rankings, a few stocks made significant moves higher: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) jumped 13 spots to No. 15, and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) 12 spots to No. 20. TJX also saw a healthy gain, rising from No. 11 to No. 3 driven by strong performance on the sub-measures price performance and relative strength index. Moving the other direction on buy-side sentiment: RL slipped 13 spots to No. 30.
- And "most loved" among buy-siders are Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) at No. 1 and No. 2, while the bottom spot is filled out (again) by The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL).
- Overall, its top picks in the space are the same: Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), The Gap (NYSE:GPS), Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).