Allison Transmission partners with Hino Trucks for BEV trucks production in 2023

Electric truck on a parking
Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks.
  • The two companies have signed a comprehensive strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) that builds on the long-standing partnership Allison and Hino share in the conventional transmission space.
  • Through this agreement, Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle into their vehicles to build out a truly differentiated product for end users, with start of low volume production intended in early 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.