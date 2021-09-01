Allison Transmission partners with Hino Trucks for BEV trucks production in 2023
Sep. 01, 2021 12:17 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks.
- The two companies have signed a comprehensive strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) that builds on the long-standing partnership Allison and Hino share in the conventional transmission space.
- Through this agreement, Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle into their vehicles to build out a truly differentiated product for end users, with start of low volume production intended in early 2023.