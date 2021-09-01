Philips starts repair/replacement program of sleep and respiratory devices in U.S.
Sep. 01, 2021 4:25 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) provides an update in connection with the June 14, 2021 recall notification for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices that were issued to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices.
- Philips received authorization from the FDA for the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices, which consists of replacement of the PE-PUR sound abatement foam with new material.
- In addition, the company has already started replacing certain affected first generation DreamStation CPAP devices in the U.S. with DreamStation 2 CPAP devices.
- PHG remains in dialogue with the Agency with respect to other aspects of the recall notification and mitigation plan in the U.S.
- Philips is initiating the repair and replacement programs in other countries as well and expects to have these underway in the majority of its markets by the end of September 2021.
- The company intends to complete the repair and replacement programs within approx. 12 months.
- Recently, ING Bank upgraded Philips to Buy from Hold over stock performance since recall.