Volvo bags largest electric trucks order in North America
Sep. 01, 2021 6:01 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)VOLAF, VOLVF, VOLVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) has received an order for 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks-the largest commercial order of the North American zero-tailpipe emission model to date from Maersk Company, a warehousing and distribution company.
- The VNR Electric model from Volvo Trucks North America is the first zero-tailpipe emission, battery-electric Class 8 truck in Performance Team's fleet, which will be on the road by end of year.
- "The shift toward electrification is an exciting time in the commercial truck space and Performance Team is leading the way with its largest order of the only battery-electric Class 8 model in scalable serial production today," said Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America. "Through its commitment to deploy 16 Volvo VNR Electrics by the end of 2021, Performance Team has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, and this is another great step forward in reducing the trucking industry's overall carbon footprint."