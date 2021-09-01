Ambarella stock climbs following Q2 beat, solid guidance

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) up 7% premarket after yesterday's fiscal second-quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
  • Revenue grew 58% Y/Y to $79.3M vs. a consensus of $75.9M; adjusted EPS of $0.35 vs. the $0.25 consensus.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.8% (consensus: 61.4%), compared to the 62.4% in last year's quarter.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $449.2 million, compared with $435.5 million at the end of the prior quarter.
  • During the quarter, Ambarella’s Board approved an extension of the prior $50.0M repurchase program for an additional twelve months ending June 30, 2022.
  • The company did not repurchase shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • The Q3 outlook includes revenue of $88-92M (consensus: $78.54M), non-GAAP gross margin of 61-63%, and operating expenses of $36-37.5M.
  • Previously (Aug. 31): Ambarella EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue; provides Q3 guidance
  Related: Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) CEO Fermi Wang on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
