Dermata therapeutics appoints Kyri Van Hoose as CFO
Sep. 01, 2021 6:55 AM ETDermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA)ACADBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) appoints Kyri Van Hoose as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
- Ms. Van Hoose is a strategic and operational finance leader with over 20 years of experience, including more than 15 years in the life sciences industry.
- Most recently Ms. Van Hoose served as Chief Financial Officer of TEGA Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company.
- Ms. Van Hoose is replacing Thomas Insley, who is retiring as the Company's full time CFO after 6 years, but will continue to work with the Company as a financial consultant.