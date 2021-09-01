Dermata therapeutics appoints Kyri Van Hoose as CFO

Sep. 01, 2021 6:55 AM ETDermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA)ACADBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) appoints Kyri Van Hoose as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
  • Ms. Van Hoose is a strategic and operational finance leader with over 20 years of experience, including more than 15 years in the life sciences industry.
  • Most recently Ms. Van Hoose served as Chief Financial Officer of TEGA Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company.
  • Ms. Van Hoose is replacing Thomas Insley, who is retiring as the Company's full time CFO after 6 years, but will continue to work with the Company as a financial consultant.
