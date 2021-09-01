Sally Beauty Holdings appoints new CEO

Sep. 01, 2021 6:52 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SFMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) has appointed Denise Paulonis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021.
  • Ms. Paulonis will succeed Chris Brickman who will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until September 30, 2021.
  • Thereafter, Mr. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022 for smooth transition.
  • Ms. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2018 and is the current Chair of the Audit Committee.
  • Most recently, Ms. Paulonis served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.