Sally Beauty Holdings appoints new CEO
Sep. 01, 2021 6:52 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SFMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) has appointed Denise Paulonis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021.
- Ms. Paulonis will succeed Chris Brickman who will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until September 30, 2021.
- Thereafter, Mr. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022 for smooth transition.
- Ms. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2018 and is the current Chair of the Audit Committee.
- Most recently, Ms. Paulonis served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM).