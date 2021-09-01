REX American Resources EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue
Sep. 01, 2021 7:06 AM ETREX American Resources Corporation (REX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- REX American Resources (NYSE:REX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $195.84M (+397.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.84M.
- Press Release
- Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “Subsequent to the end of the fiscal second quarter, we repurchased the remaining shares under our most recent repurchase authorization and our Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 500,000 shares of our common stock. We remain focused on enhancing shareholder value through our disciplined operating approach and strategic use of our strong balance sheet and liquidity position.”