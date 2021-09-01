Sonic Automotive acquires Audi and Volkswagen franchises in Colorado
Sep. 01, 2021 7:06 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: SA News Team
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) acquired the franchise of Audi and Volkswagen in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
- Audi Glenwood Springs is Sonic’s 7th Audi franchise, while Glenwood Springs Volkswagen is Sonic’s 4th Volkswagen franchise.
- "..These two dealerships complement our existing presence in the Glenwood Springs market with our Land Rover Roaring Fork dealership and allow us to not only expand our footprint further in the state, but also offer our guests more brand choice and competitive market pricing," says Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.