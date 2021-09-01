BioCryst announces U.S. exercised option to procure an additional batch of RAPIVAB
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is trading ~1.7% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) exercised its option to purchase 10K additional doses of influenza therapy RAPIVAB for ~$7M.
- The procurement made by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will be channeled towards the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).
- “The Strategic National Stockpile is an important line of defense in our efforts to ensure availability of critical medical assets to protect the health of Americans in the event of a public health emergency,” noted chief medical officer of BioCryst (BCRX) William Sheridan.
- “We are pleased to provide additional doses of RAPIVAB to the SNS as we enter another influenza season of unpredictable severity.”
- With the latest purchase, BioCryst (BCRX) will have supplied 40K doses under a $34.7M contract signed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018 to deliver up to 50K RAPIVAB over five years.