Pernod Ricard acquired minority stake in Sovereign Brands

  • Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) announced a minority stake investment in Sovereign Brands and its portfolio of fast-growing super premium wine and spirits brands.
  • The company said, "Sovereign Brands is a family company founded by brothers Brett and Brian Berish, who are among the industry's most innovative and creative builders of beverage brands, with a proven history of brand creation.
  • Both companies will continue to operate independently as the agreement does not provide for changes in Sovereign's day-to-day operations, management, or distributor network.
  • The investment is a first step of a long term partnership aimed at creating business opportunities between Sovereign Brands and Pernod Ricard in the future, such as exploring potential common industrial and commercial projects.
  • Transaction terms were not disclosed.
