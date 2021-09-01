Pernod Ricard acquired minority stake in Sovereign Brands
Sep. 01, 2021 7:39 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY), PDRDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) announced a minority stake investment in Sovereign Brands and its portfolio of fast-growing super premium wine and spirits brands.
- The company said, "Sovereign Brands is a family company founded by brothers Brett and Brian Berish, who are among the industry's most innovative and creative builders of beverage brands, with a proven history of brand creation.
- Both companies will continue to operate independently as the agreement does not provide for changes in Sovereign's day-to-day operations, management, or distributor network.
- The investment is a first step of a long term partnership aimed at creating business opportunities between Sovereign Brands and Pernod Ricard in the future, such as exploring potential common industrial and commercial projects.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed.