GameStop in the S&P 500 Index? It is complicated

Sep. 01, 2021 7:38 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) trades with a market cap larger than many of the companies listed in the S&P 500 Index, but may not get the index call-up later this year. Despite the retailer's hefty $15.5B market cap and liquid trading status, some recent unprofitable quarters could keep the stock off the key index.
  • A committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices will ultimately make the decision on GME sometime later this year. "Entrance to the S&P 500 is a combination of both art and science," notes National Securities Corp. Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan. GameStop was dropped from the S&P 500 Index in 2016.
  • Shares of GameStop are up 1.20% premarket to $220.85.
  • See why GameStop (GME) is slotted with a D grade for profitability.
