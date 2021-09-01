Advent Technologies acquires Fischer Group’s fuel cell systems businesses

Sep. 01, 2021 7:41 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:ADN) has acquired Serenergy A/S and fischer eco solutions GmbH, the fuel cell business of the fischer Group.
  • SerEnergy, which operates facilities in Aalborg, Denmark, and in Metro Manila, Philippines, is a leading manufacturer of high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells globally, with thousands of systems shipped around the globe during its 15 years of operation.
  • FES, which operates out of a facility on fischer Group's campus in Achern, Germany, provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing as well as the production of critical fuel cell components, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers.
  • Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent, remarked, “We expect the SerEnergy off-grid and telecom-tower products to benefit significantly from Advent’s product development advances in new materials. In return, we expect that the manufacturing experience they bring will further accelerate our go-to-market plan. This acquisition is expected to position Advent as a fuel cell leader with the ability to deliver thousands of systems per year in the off-grid, portable, and other power-generation markets, with capacity in place.”
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
