CytoSorbents presents CTC multicenter registry results in COVID-19 at ISICEM 2021
Sep. 01, 2021 7:45 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) announces that topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry were presented at the 40th ISICEM 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
- The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome on life support with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
- The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, well below the 50% reported in the North American cohort of the ELSO registry.
- Rates of ICU discharge and recovery exceeded ICU mortality rates throughout the follow-up period. All patients discharged alive from the ICU also survived to hospital discharge.
- CytoSorb treatment led to a decrease in elevated baseline inflammatory biomarkers.
- CytoSorb was easily integrated in the ECMO circuit and well-tolerated, with no unanticipated device-related adverse events.