CytoSorbents presents CTC multicenter registry results in COVID-19 at ISICEM 2021

Sep. 01, 2021 7:45 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) announces that topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry were presented at the 40th ISICEM 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
  • The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome on life support with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
  • The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, well below the 50% reported in the North American cohort of the ELSO registry.
  • Rates of ICU discharge and recovery exceeded ICU mortality rates throughout the follow-up period. All patients discharged alive from the ICU also survived to hospital discharge.
  • CytoSorb treatment led to a decrease in elevated baseline inflammatory biomarkers.
  • CytoSorb was easily integrated in the ECMO circuit and well-tolerated, with no unanticipated device-related adverse events.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.