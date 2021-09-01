Vaalco Energy partners approve FSO swap at Etame oilfield

Sep. 01, 2021

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum
NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) +4.1% pre-market following news that its partners in the Etame oilfield offshore Gabon approved the plan to charter a floating storage and offloading unit to replace the floating production, storage and offloading unit currently deployed at the site.
  • Vaalco says the move will reduce storage and offloading costs by nearly 50%, increase effective capacity for storage by at least 50%, and extend the life of the Etame field, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves.
  • The company expects to have the FSO in place and operating by September 2022.
  • Vaalco is operator and 63.6% owner of the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading says Vaalco's latest quarterly results were "solid... but a little shy of expectations."
