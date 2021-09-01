Raymond James postpones office return while Deutsche requires vaccinated status for entry
Sep. 01, 2021 7:48 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), DBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- With rising Covid cases in Florida, Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) postponed its return-to-office date and informed workers that they don’t have to return to the office until Oct. 11.
- Bloomberg Quint cites sources close to the matter who said that the firm initially wanted some workers to return to work next week.
- On similar lines, Perella Weinberg Partners and Jefferies Financial are also delaying the return-to-office plans amid executives facing the highly contagious Delta strain.
- Separately, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has in-place compulsory vaccinated policy for anyone entering its new U.S. headquarters; rules apply to staff, vendors and clients.
- In the last week of August, the bank had said only fully vaccinated employees will be allowed to access U.S. trading floors.
- Deutsche Bank is moving into its new headquarters on a staggered basis thereby providing more space to comply with social-distancing rules.
- In early August: As of Sept. 13, Citigroup employees "will be expected to return at least two days a week and vaccination is required," Citi's head of human resources, Sara Wechter, said via LinkedIn post.
- As per a recent Gallup poll reported by Fortune, Requiring vaccines is a move that most workers support (52%) while a sizable chunk of the workforce (29%) is against it who are strongly opposed to the COVID vaccines in general.
- In August last week, Goldman Sachs said it requires workers to get vaccinated by Sep.7 and employees who return to the offices to wear a mask, whether they're vaccinated or not; workers returned to office in June.