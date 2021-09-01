Raymond James postpones office return while Deutsche requires vaccinated status for entry

Sep. 01, 2021 7:48 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), DBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Concept of global vaccination passport. Certificate for those who received the coronavirus vaccine
Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

  • With rising Covid cases in Florida, Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) postponed its return-to-office date and informed workers that they don’t have to return to the office until Oct. 11.
  • Bloomberg Quint cites sources close to the matter who said that the firm initially wanted some workers to return to work next week.
  • On similar lines, Perella Weinberg Partners and Jefferies Financial are also delaying the return-to-office plans amid executives facing the highly contagious Delta strain.
  • Separately, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has in-place compulsory vaccinated policy for anyone entering its new U.S. headquarters; rules apply to staff, vendors and clients.
  • In the last week of August, the bank had said only fully vaccinated employees will be allowed to access U.S. trading floors.
  • Deutsche Bank is moving into its new headquarters on a staggered basis thereby providing more space to comply with social-distancing rules.
  • In early August: As of Sept. 13, Citigroup employees "will be expected to return at least two days a week and vaccination is required," Citi's head of human resources, Sara Wechter, said via LinkedIn post.
  • As per a recent Gallup poll reported by Fortune, Requiring vaccines is a move that most workers support (52%) while a sizable chunk of the workforce (29%) is against it who are strongly opposed to the COVID vaccines in general.
  • In August last week, Goldman Sachs said it requires workers to get vaccinated by Sep.7 and employees who return to the offices to wear a mask, whether they're vaccinated or not; workers returned to office in June.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.