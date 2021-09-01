Xeris Pharma completes enrollment in Phase 1 study of levothyroxine for hypothyroidism
Sep. 01, 2021 7:52 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) has completed enrollment and dosed all participants in a Phase 1 study of levothyroxine (XP-8121) to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, and potential for weekly dosing of the subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
- XERS shares up 2.9% premarket at $2.78.
- The Phase 1 study in 30 healthy participants compares matching doses of oral levothyroxine (Synthroid) and SC XP-8121.
- The primary endpoints are to characterize the absorption and elimination kinetics of XP-8121 and compare bioavailability of XP-8121 to oral levothyroxine.
- Secondary endpoints are safety and tolerability of XP-8121.
- Preclinical studies of SC XP-8121 showed a sustained plasma exposure profile and similar maximum plasma concentration when compared with equivalent doses of the oral formulation.