Xeris Pharma completes enrollment in Phase 1 study of levothyroxine for hypothyroidism

Sep. 01, 2021 7:52 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) has completed enrollment and dosed all participants in a Phase 1 study of levothyroxine (XP-8121) to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, and potential for weekly dosing of the subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
  • XERS shares up 2.9% premarket at $2.78.
  • The Phase 1 study in 30 healthy participants compares matching doses of oral levothyroxine (Synthroid) and SC XP-8121.
  • The primary endpoints are to characterize the absorption and elimination kinetics of XP-8121 and compare bioavailability of XP-8121 to oral levothyroxine.
  • Secondary endpoints are safety and tolerability of XP-8121.
  • Preclinical studies of SC XP-8121 showed a sustained plasma exposure profile and similar maximum plasma concentration when compared with equivalent doses of the oral formulation.
