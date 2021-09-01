U.K. regulator approves National Grid's purchase of WPD

Sep. 01, 2021 8:04 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG), PPLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Power lines and sunset landscape
Gargolas/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority says it cleared National Grid's (NYSE:NGG) £7.8B (~$10.9B) acquisition of Western Power Distribution from PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL).
  • CMA says the deal does not require a phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.
  • In June, the regulator suspended the full integration of the two companies while reviewing the deal.
  • RBC analysts say the next major events for National Grid should be the final decision from the CMA on regulated returns for 2021-26 due by the end of October, and a capital markets day in November.
  • National Grid agreed in March to buy WPD as part of its U.K. pivot toward electricity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.