U.K. regulator approves National Grid's purchase of WPD
Sep. 01, 2021 8:04 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG), PPLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority says it cleared National Grid's (NYSE:NGG) £7.8B (~$10.9B) acquisition of Western Power Distribution from PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL).
- CMA says the deal does not require a phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.
- In June, the regulator suspended the full integration of the two companies while reviewing the deal.
- RBC analysts say the next major events for National Grid should be the final decision from the CMA on regulated returns for 2021-26 due by the end of October, and a capital markets day in November.
- National Grid agreed in March to buy WPD as part of its U.K. pivot toward electricity.