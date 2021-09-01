CME Group, IHS Markit launch a post-trade solutions joint venture for the global OTC markets
Sep. 01, 2021 8:04 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME), SPGIBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) have launched their joint venture, OSTTRA, a new post-trade services company.
- OSTTRA provides progressive post-trade solutions for the global OTC markets across interest rate, FX, equity, and credit asset classes.
- Co-CEOs Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart will lead OSTTRA.
- The terms of the deal included a $113 million equalization payment from IHS Markit to CME Group to achieve 50/50 ownership and shared control in the joint venture. Other financial terms weren't disclosed.