CME Group, IHS Markit launch a post-trade solutions joint venture for the global OTC markets

Partnership unity or collaboration
matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) have launched their joint venture, OSTTRA, a new post-trade services company.
  • OSTTRA provides progressive post-trade solutions for the global OTC markets across interest rate, FX, equity, and credit asset classes.
  • Co-CEOs Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart will lead OSTTRA.
  • The terms of the deal included a $113 million equalization payment from IHS Markit to CME Group to achieve 50/50 ownership and shared control in the joint venture. Other financial terms weren't disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.