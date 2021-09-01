Atai Life Sciences gets two new buy ratings on potential of psychedelics

Sep. 01, 2021 8:06 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) added ~5.6% in the pre-market after the German pharma company focused on psychedelics for mental disorders attracted two new buy ratings.
  • Initiating the coverage of atai (ATAI), Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai wrote: “Atai offers an interesting angle for investors seeking diversified exposure to psychedelics, which we think could garner considerable mindshare over the medium-term.”
  • “We view the investment opportunity akin to other platform plays in biotech, which are trading at much higher valuations,” he added.
  • Jefferies estimates a ~$27 price target for the billionaire Peter Thiel- backed company, implying a premium of ~75.6% to the last close.
  • Meanwhile, Hauck & Aufhauser analyst Aliaksandr Halitsa observes that psychedelics “with their remarkable healing potential” are in a resurgence to transform mental health care.
  • “As an aggressive early-mover, atai is pioneering this revolution,” argues Halitsa, initiating the coverage of German clinical-stage biopharma company with a buy rating and $38 per share target to imply a premium of ~147.1% to the last close.
  • Read more on buy-equivalent ratings issued by Citi, Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity, and Cantor Fitzgerald as the firms initiated their coverage on ATAI in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.