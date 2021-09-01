Atai Life Sciences gets two new buy ratings on potential of psychedelics
Sep. 01, 2021 8:06 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) added ~5.6% in the pre-market after the German pharma company focused on psychedelics for mental disorders attracted two new buy ratings.
- Initiating the coverage of atai (ATAI), Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai wrote: “Atai offers an interesting angle for investors seeking diversified exposure to psychedelics, which we think could garner considerable mindshare over the medium-term.”
- “We view the investment opportunity akin to other platform plays in biotech, which are trading at much higher valuations,” he added.
- Jefferies estimates a ~$27 price target for the billionaire Peter Thiel- backed company, implying a premium of ~75.6% to the last close.
- Meanwhile, Hauck & Aufhauser analyst Aliaksandr Halitsa observes that psychedelics “with their remarkable healing potential” are in a resurgence to transform mental health care.
- “As an aggressive early-mover, atai is pioneering this revolution,” argues Halitsa, initiating the coverage of German clinical-stage biopharma company with a buy rating and $38 per share target to imply a premium of ~147.1% to the last close.
- Read more on buy-equivalent ratings issued by Citi, Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity, and Cantor Fitzgerald as the firms initiated their coverage on ATAI in July.