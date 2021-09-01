Hyzon Motors rallies after striking deal to supply SoCalGas with utility truck
Sep. 01, 2021 8:12 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- SoCalGas says it is taking a step to decarbonize its fleet through a partnership with Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN).
- As part of the arrangement, Hyzon will deliver a Class 3 commercial service body utility truck to SoCalGas by 2022. The truck is expected to reach a maximum power of 200 kilowatts, with a range of 300 miles and will be built on the existing chassis OEM used by SoCalGas, minimizing the updates needed for operations, servicing and training.
- The partnership with SoCalGas also marks Hyzon's entrance into the light truck vehicle class sector. "The fuel cell does not care what it is powering," notes Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Since Hyzon's fuel cell can power up to 154-ton trucks, we can adapt it to support the performance needs of SoCalGas' fleet," he adds.
- Shares of HYZN are up 3.08% premarket.
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN) is viewed as a first-mover hydrogen truck play by Wedbush.