Schneider Electric launches podcast series
Sep. 01, 2021 8:16 AM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) launched an audio podcast series featuring expert insight from channel leaders from across Europe.
- The company said IT Channel Perspectives will provide IT Solution Providers with a platform for discussing key digital transformation trends, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote monitoring and edge computing, and offer channel subscribers in-depth personal experiences of how business leaders have supported customers and accelerated growth during the pandemic.
- With each episode hosted by a different Schneider Electric channel executive from across Europe and joined by partners from across its IT channel community.
- "Podcasts are a great way to share knowledge and learn from the experiences of others. Congrats to Schneider Electric on the launch of the IT Channel Perspectives Podcast," said Tim Suhling, VP, Global Business Intelligence, Ingram Micro.