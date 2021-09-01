Alta Equipment Group buys Baron Industries for ~$2 million

Sep. 01, 2021

  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) acquired Baron Industries, a privately held dock & door company based in Woburn, MA.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Baron specializes in commercial overhead loading dock doors and equipment, hydraulic lifts, and vertical reciprocating conveyors.
  • The addition expands Alta’s warehousing & logistics capabilities in its material handling business.
  • Baron generated ~$6.0 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of ~$0.4M in the latest fiscal year.
  • The total purchase price is expected to be less than $2.0 million (includes a $0.8M goodwill premium).
