Alta Equipment Group buys Baron Industries for ~$2 million
Sep. 01, 2021 8:24 AM ETALTGBy: SA News Team
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) acquired Baron Industries, a privately held dock & door company based in Woburn, MA.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Baron specializes in commercial overhead loading dock doors and equipment, hydraulic lifts, and vertical reciprocating conveyors.
- The addition expands Alta’s warehousing & logistics capabilities in its material handling business.
- Baron generated ~$6.0 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of ~$0.4M in the latest fiscal year.
- The total purchase price is expected to be less than $2.0 million (includes a $0.8M goodwill premium).