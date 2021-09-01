Concord Acquisition Corp II prices $250M IPO
Sep. 01, 2021 8:25 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 25M units at $10.00/unit, with expected gross proceeds of $250M.
- Each unit comprises one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.
- The units are expected to be listed on the NYSE from September 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CNDA.U". The Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDA" and "CNDA.WS," respectively.
The offering is expected to close on September 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.